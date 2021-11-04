Advertisement

Security increased at Parkside Middle School amid threat investigation

According to school officials the threat was made over social media.
(WGEM)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools (JPS) announced Wednesday that a threat was made towards Parkside middle school.

According to school officials the threat was made over social media. They are asking parents to talk with their children about not sharing the post, and to contact school administrators if they have any information about the post.

“We are investigating the validity with our administration and the Jackson Police Department,” administrators wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

In a follow-up post, administrators clarified that, after consulting with the Jackson Police Department, they do not believe there is a viable threat to Parkside students and staff.

“At this late hour, I understand that as parents, staff, and students you may have concerns. To that end we will have JPD officers on site at Parkside tomorrow morning to help reassure our parents, students and staff,” wrote JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal. “I want to send a special thank you to the Jackson Police Department for their hours of home visits and working with students and parents to drive home the seriousness of this reckless social media activity.”

