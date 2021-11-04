Sabres Trade Eichel

-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres have ended an eight-month stalemate with Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) by trading the former captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights. The trade ends a bitter feud between Eichel and Buffalo over how to repair his herniated disk, which has sidelined him since March. The Golden Knights have granted Eichel permission to have the artificial disk replacement surgery he preferred, though the recovery timetable means he’ll likely miss most if not all of the remainder of the season. Buffalo acquired forward Alex Tuch (tuhk), rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.