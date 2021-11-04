Advertisement

Police identify two found dead of gunshot wounds in East Lansing

The two were found Saturday night.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police have identified the man and woman found dead in a home in the 3900 block of Halter Lane.

Jamie Antcliff, 44, of Owosso, and William Antcliff, 45, of East Lansing were found on Saturday.

ELPD Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez said just before 8 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the home for what they call a “dual death investigation.”

“We are looking at this investigation comprehensively from both a homicide investigation and also a murder-suicide investigation,” Gonzales said. “The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been narrowed down at this point.”

The cause and manner of death are pending official autopsy reports. ELPD is not seeking any outstanding suspects related to the case at this time.

