Pewamo-Westphalia High School football player excels on and off the field

WESTPHALIA, Mich. - Corey Schafer is an all-state football player on the field with a lot of talent, but in the classroom he's arguably more impressive.

You’d never know looking at him in a football uniform, playing bigger, tough positions at tackle and defensive end, but he’s quite a scholar too, with a 4.0 GPA. And his S-A-T score?

“1510,” said Schaefer.

That’s out of a maximum score of 1600. Even the team was in shock when they found out.

Pewamo-Westphalia Football Coach Jeremy Miller said, “I was like ‘Oh my God!’ Like, I felt... I couldn’t believe it.”

Corey says school is something that’s always been easy for him since he was young. Normally with the SAT, you study and take practice courses for months.

Corey didn’t even take much time to prepare for it.

“I never really studied specifically for it, I just focused on my classes and everything,” Schaefer said. “I’ve always been good at taking tests, figuring stuff like that out. It was definitely pretty difficult taking it but I was happy with what I got obviously.”

But that’s just who Corey is to his team. A quiet leader, but when fired up on the field it’s go time. And in school he’s the one you want to learn from.

“You don’t ever want to say a kid is perfect, but like that kid is pretty close I think with everything I see,” Miller said. “He’s a great role model for other kids, he’s very friendly, and he just does a great job in the classroom. He takes really hard classes that I probably can’t even say and he’s doing a great job with all that stuff.”

He has aspirations to be a physical therapist, a career that was inspired by playing football.

“I really enjoy lifting, weight lifting. Learning about stuff like that. Learning about injuries and the different muscles related to it. That’s the stuff that’s really interesting to me,” Schaefer said. “I figured physical therapy was like aligned with those interests, I guess. My family, friends, and teachers I’ve had have really helped push me. I guess they’ve inspired me to do my best in everything.”

