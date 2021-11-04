Parents working to get COVID shots for younger kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents across mid-Michigan are eager to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the CDC signed off for that age group Tuesday night, many spent Wednesday setting up appointments for their children, ages 5 to 11.

The Ingham County Health Department said it’s starting to vaccinate younger kids starting Thursday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said almost 300,000 of the pediatric doses are in Michigan.

“I feel like I can actually breathe again,” said Emily Blakely. “The sooner my kids can be safe, the better I’ll feel.”

Blakely scheduled an appointment for her boys, ages 5 and 8, to get the COVID shot Friday in Dearborn.

“We really want to see if we can coordinate getting them fully vaccinated in time for some holiday events with family,” said Blakely.

The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, realizes there are parents who don’t want to get their kids the shot. She said parents need to weigh the risks.

“It’s a chance to protect our children. And risks of any vaccine are very, very low. And much, much, lower risk of having COVID-19,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

The Ingham County Health Department is having a vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds Thursday at the health department, 5303 S. Cedar St, Lansing. Appointments from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. You can sign up for appointments here or call 517-887-4623.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.