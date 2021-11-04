Advertisement

Nurses at Ascension Genesys stage mandate protest

Registered nurses at the hospital must be vaccinated by Nov. 12 to remain employed.
Employees at Ascension Genesys gathered outside the hospital to protest the company's vaccine...
Employees at Ascension Genesys gathered outside the hospital to protest the company's vaccine mandate.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WILX) - In Genesee County’s Grand Blanc Township, employees at Ascension Genesys gathered outside the hospital on Wednesday to protest the company’s vaccine mandate.

Some employees planned a “call out” saying they were too afraid of what might happen if they showed up in person to protest. Registered nurses at the hospital must be vaccinated by Nov. 12 to remain employed.

“They call it voluntary resignation and let me just tell you there’s nothing voluntary about this,” says ER nurse Tammy Harmon. “It was negotiated with the hospital and our union. We didn’t have much say about it.”

The company says it stands by a decision to require the vaccine but respects the peaceful protest.

