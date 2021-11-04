Non-profits hope to serve more at new space in Lansing Mall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Past the food court, fountain ans stores in the Lansing Mall is the new storefront for two amazing Michigan non-profits.

“I don’t think it’s been done in a mall in Michigan and this capacity,” said Mike Karl, organizer of one of the non-profits, Cardboard Prophets.

Placed right between Torrid and Kays Jewelers is where Mike Karl, his mother and volunteers are using the space for new a diaper bank.

“We have so many empty spaces in the Lansing Mall, let’s make them serviceable.”

Linda Karl is with the Capital Area Diaper Bank, the other non-profit that will be using the space in the mall.

They are an outreach team that helps distribute thousands of diapers and supplies to children and families in need each month.

Where as Cardboard profits is more of a street outreach team that helps tell the stories of the houseless in the community.

“Everybody has a name. Everybody has a story. It’s someone’s dad and someone’s mom someone’s Grandma. We try to make that a reality for the community direct them to get real help.”

Together the two are excited to use the storefront to serve more people. Mike says this space is a level up form their old office downtown and will get more traffic because the mall is easily accessible from the bus stop.

“You can come here and get items if you need food, we are gonna give you the items that you need and we’ll get you back. No questions asked just love.”

This is just the start of the store- the organizations hope to add more to the space.

We want to put racks up here. We want to put clothing out so people can go shopping for free that many people that are on the streets don’t get to come shopping at a mall. This is going to be their first shopping experience in a small setting and we want to make it comfortable so dignity respect and love is important right here.”

The organizations need help keeping their shelves full and packing up diapers.

To learn more about donations or volunteer opportunities: https://www.facebook.com/CapitalAreaDiaperBank or http://capitalareadiaperbank.org/?fbclid=IwAR0fPdNDDjREAs_DeuPWKaRWkK51rxFHvzQf5aj10KmNZU0PO8n0LRGd_pA.

