In My View: Do the Tigers have a chance next season?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So, the Atlanta Braves are the World Series Champions. Can the Detroit Tigers draw any positives out of the Braves’ 2021 season?

At the All-Star break, the Braves had a 44-45 record. The Tigers themselves were just under .500. Atlanta finished 88-74, just 11 wins out of 162 games than what the Tigers had. They were in a division where that was good enough to win.

In the Central division of the American League, can the Tigers get around that number and perhaps qualify for the playoffs like the Atlanta Braves and then make their run from there with just a few good pitchers in the bullpen and as starters.

The Tigers can only hope that set up for Atlanta can help the Tigers soon, maybe even next year.

