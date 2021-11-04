Advertisement

More that 20 Michigan CVS locations to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children

CVS is encouraging patients to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.
(Brandon Thibodeux | CVS Health)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 20 CVS locations in Michigan are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age. Shots will be administered starting on Sunday, Nov. 7. Children receiving shots must be accompanied by an adult, and must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

CVS is encouraging patients to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.

So far, CVS Health has administered approximately 43 million COVID-19 vaccines and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash
Jackson Police ID teen killed in Monday Jackson shooting
Two MSU fans sit on a burning couch following the Spartans' win over rival Michigan. Both East...
East Lansing, MSU police looking for postgame vandals
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Election 2021
Results from election night

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,764 new cases, 137 deaths over past two days
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,313 new cases, 65 deaths over past three days
Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations
Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11