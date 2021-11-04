More that 20 Michigan CVS locations to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 20 CVS locations in Michigan are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age. Shots will be administered starting on Sunday, Nov. 7. Children receiving shots must be accompanied by an adult, and must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

CVS is encouraging patients to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.

So far, CVS Health has administered approximately 43 million COVID-19 vaccines and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

