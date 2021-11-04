Mason Middle School closes due to COVID-19 cases, exposures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Middle School will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The district says the closure is due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures. Administrators say they made the decision after talking with the Ingham County Health Department.

Students will not work remotely at this time but instead will just get the time off.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

