Advertisement

Mason Middle School closes due to COVID-19 cases, exposures

Students will not work remotely at this time.
Empty school classroom.
Empty school classroom.(Source: Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Middle School will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The district says the closure is due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures. Administrators say they made the decision after talking with the Ingham County Health Department.

Students will not work remotely at this time but instead will just get the time off.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Election 2021
Results from election night
Students uneasy as search for Brendan Santo continues
Jackson Police ID teen killed in Monday Jackson shooting
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians start name change process
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash

Latest News

Student brings a knife to Holt middle school.
Student brings knife to Holt middle school
Ford mandating vaccine for employees
Ford mandating vaccine for employees
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/4/21
Mayor-elect hoping to cub gun violence
Mayor-elect hoping to cub gun violence