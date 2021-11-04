Advertisement

Local woman becomes first-time book author with book of poems

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When life started to become overwhelming for her, Jennifer Davis (Gordon) of Charlotte, decided to put what was in her heart onto paper.

“I started essentially most of these poems in the book when I was going through my own therapy struggling with depression and writing became a really important outlet for me,” said Davis.

She says there are four themes that are: love, loss, growth and nature and says they all tie together in her heart.

Her book is available locally at several Charlotte businesses including Reflections Boutique and Evelyn Bay Coffee Shop.

