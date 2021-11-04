Jackson mayor-elect’s tragedy fuels drive to curb gun violence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With the mayoral torch of Jackson officially being passed on the new mayor-elect, Daniel Mahoney, is excited to hit the ground running.

“I told everybody last night the celebration will be short because the work starts today,” Mahoney said. “I’ll spend the next three weeks really trying to get organized and have meetings and trying to get setup. That way when day one starts, I’ll feel like I’m fully prepared and have my game plan all the way in place.”

Jonny Griffis has lived in Jackson for two years and was able to vote for the first time in a local election. One of his biggest concerns was giving the police what they need in order to decrease the crime rate in the city.

Griffis said, “Still being there to support police with proper equipment, and also mental health training that can help de-escalate less severe issues.”

Griffis hopes the new mayor will reach across the aisle when it comes to the violence, and he doesn’t necessarily mean party lines.

“I’m interested in seeing what the plan actually entails,” Griffis said. “How the city is going to react and how they’re going to support and supplement areas outside the city. The townships around need to help support as well. The need to get onboard. Hopefully they can work together.”

Mahoney said, “Just two days ago a 16-year-old kid was shot and killed.”

As a commissioner, Mahoney says he’s continuously worked to decrease gun violence issue. With the most recent death, it hits closer to home.

“It’s not just some kid. This is actually a family member of mine,” Mahoney said. “You know it just hurts, man. So many parents going through that situation in this city and it’s time to put a stop to it.”

Mahoney said he sees the position as a service, not a job. He won the mayoral seat with 54% of the vote in a tight race against John Wilson. Jackson saw a 17% voter turnout last night.

Mahoney will be sworn in Jan. 1.

