Investigation into disappearance of Brendan Santo focuses on Red Cedar River

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police say foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of Brendan Santo. They also believe Santo did not harm himself.

“The investigation has led us to focus on the Red Cedar River which is in very close proximity to Brendan’s last known location. However, we continue to investigate other possibilities,” Police said in a press release. “We are continuing to use specialized resources from the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Capital Area Dive Team for this intensive search of the water.”

The MSU Police investigative team is reviewing cellular, smartphone, and GPS data with assistance from the FBI. Santo’s phone has not been recovered, and records show no current activity.

Investigators are still following tips they receive from the public. If you have any information please call toll-free at 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.