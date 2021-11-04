Ingham County Animal Control reducing dog adoption fees for Veteran’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is reducing adoption fees in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Now through the end of November, dog adoption fees are $75 for the general public and $50 for veterans. Adoptable dogs will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

“We have a lot of fantastic dogs at the shelter looking for loving homes,” says Heidi Williams, director at ICACS. “We’re so grateful to all of our veterans out there and want to celebrate them by offering them a special adoption price just for them.”

Dog licenses must still be purchased.

If you are not ready to add a new furry family member, ICACS is also recruiting foster homes for the animals in their care. If long-term adoption is not a right fit for your household, they ask you to consider temporary placements through the ICACS foster program.

To see a list of available dogs, click HERE. Contact the shelter for more details on submitting an adoption or foster application.

