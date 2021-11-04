Advertisement

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2021
Results from election night
Students uneasy as search for Brendan Santo continues
Jackson Police ID teen killed in Monday Jackson shooting
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians start name change process
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash

Latest News

U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: DOJ conducting cyber crackdown
Western Australia Police Force shares the audio of the moment when a 4-year-old girl was...
Australian police release audio of moment 4-year-old girl was found
Student brings a knife to Holt middle school.
Student brings knife to Holt middle school
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer