Holt parents looking for solutions to school violence

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Parents and students in Holt Public Schools claim bullying and fighting are getting worse and now they are looking for solutions.

Since the beginning of the year, weapons have been brought to school, schools have been locked down and at least one student died by suicide. The district isn’t alone, data shows thousands of people are reporting potential issues to the state’s tip line, OK2Say.

“The fear is real. They are really afraid,” said Amber Elliot who has grandkids in Holt Public Schools.

This week, a student brought a knife to Washington Woods Middle School. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after getting a loaded gun out on the bus.

“Some of them are genuinely afraid. They don’t want to go to school because they are afraid. And that’s sad,” said Elliot.

Elliot said she’s worried for them when she drops them off.

“Right now, if this continues, the younger ones will not graduate from here. I would not feel it’s a safe environment. That’s sad,” said Elliot.

Suicide threats and bullying were the top tips reported to OK2Say in the last two years. OK2Say is a statewide reporting line for schools. Annual reports about the program show most of the time, school leaders were unaware of the problem.

Last week, Holt Public Schools superintendent David Hornak told News 10 the district is having some discipline issues, but they are offering resources for students.

“We’ve hired additional social workers, additional nurses, a director of mental health as well as a director of diversity and inclusion,” said Hornak.

Elliot thinks an open and honest dialog between students, parents, and the administration would go a long way.

“I think if we are all talking, not all at one time, but if we are all talking and listening, let these kids know we’re talking, we’re listening,” said Elliot.

To report an issue, you can call 855-565-2729, text 652729, email OK2SAY@mi.gov or download the OK2Say app.

