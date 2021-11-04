Gov. Whitmer signs first of two bills eliminating Tampon Tax

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign House Bill 5267 as part of a larger bipartisan package to repeal the tax on essential feminine hygiene products. This will include tampons, driving down costs and saving families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 of spending over the course of a lifetime.

Many federal assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) do not allow the use of those funds for products such as pads or tampons despite the products’ classification as medical devices. The IRS does not classify female products as medical devices, thus blocking women from buying them with pre-tax dollars in both flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts.

Neighboring Ohio became the 12th US state to repeal the pink or tampon tax in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.