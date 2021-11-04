Ford mandating vaccine for employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company announced it is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for most employees.

The company is saying “most” as it is still evaluating the policy for those employees at manufacturing sites, parts depots, and Ford Credit. The company sent a message to its 32,000 salaried workers saying they need to be vaccinated by Dec.8 or they will be put on unpaid leave for 30 days.

It is not clear what will happen after those 30 days. Religious and medical exemptions will be considered.

Ford said the requirement aligns with federal contractor guidelines. As of Thursday morning, the United Auto Workers union has not supported the mandate.

The company’s prior policy was to encourage vaccines among its US workforce of 88,000 but did not make them mandatory.

Ford spokesperson, Monique Brentley, provided the below statement Wednesday:

“The health and safety of our workforce remains our top priority and we have been very encouraged by the support of our employees to comply with our protocols, including the more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees who are already vaccinated. As we continue to put measures in place to protect our team, Ford will now require most U.S. salaried employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, which also aligns to federal contractor guidelines.”

