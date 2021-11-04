LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year in the US, hundreds of first responders are injured or killed while responding to traffic crashes. Emergency departments across Michigan are taking part in Crash Responder Safety Week, a national campaign to raise awareness.

There were more than 245,000 crashes in Michigan in 2020 alone. More than 2,000 were crashes that involved first responders, whether on the road or on the side of the road as they helped other crash victims.

State law says drivers should slow down at least 10 miles an hour below the posted speed and move over when they see emergency vehicles.

“If you’re on a multi-lane roadway that’s pretty easy. If you’re not, it’s a little more tricky,” said Ron Tennant of the Grand Rapids Fire Department. “But it’s important to slow down at least that much, and even more if possible. It’s very scary to be out there when a car whizzes by you two feet away at 65 or 70 miles an hour and knowing that one little slip of the wheel or one little misstep from either side could result in a very grave tragedy.”

Crash responder safety week starts Monday, Nov. 8, and runs through Nov. 14. You can help first responders by ensuring your vehicle is in good working condition and repairing a roadside kit to use in an emergency.

