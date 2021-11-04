Advertisement

Covid Issues Plague New York Giants

NFL New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Ceasar Superdome
NFL New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Ceasar Superdome(Lucas Barrios | Lucas Barrios)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants are limiting access to their facility after the laboratory handling their COVID-19 testing had an unusually high number of false positive tests. The Giants canceled in-facility meetings for players in the morning and closed their office to non-football staff. Football meetings were being conducted virtually. Players were told to return to the facility for practice this afternoon unless their test results are still being assessed under COVID-19 protocols. The Giants have stopped using a rapid Mesa test and now are using a more reliable PCR test.

