Celebrating National Candy at Fabiano’s Candies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Candy Day on Studio 10 by getting a behind-the-scenes look at some of the candy-making at Fabiano’s Candies. Learn more about how they make their toffee and their sea salt caramels, which are two of their top sellers.

Also, if you plan on ordering any candy for the holidays, be sure to get that order in as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.