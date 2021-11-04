Advertisement

Celebrating National Candy at Fabiano’s Candies

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Candy Day on Studio 10 by getting a behind-the-scenes look at some of the candy-making at Fabiano’s Candies. Learn more about how they make their toffee and their sea salt caramels, which are two of their top sellers.

Also, if you plan on ordering any candy for the holidays, be sure to get that order in as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Students uneasy as search for Brendan Santo continues
Police identify two found dead of gunshot wounds in East Lansing.
Police identify two found dead in East Lansing
Election 2021
Results from election night
Sparrow Hospital nurses picketing over working conditions
Sparrow nurses picketing over working conditions
A group of friends refilled an emptied candy bowl with treats from their own trick-or-treat...
Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating

Latest News

dff
POEMS TO READ
zx
FABIANOS PART 1
zx
FABIANOS PART 2
zx
FABIANOS PART 3