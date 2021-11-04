Carr Supporting Ruggs in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr says Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia says it’s important to keep the focus on the fact 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash involving the 22-year-old receiver. Prosecutors say Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle. Ruggs and a passenger were injured. Ruggs was cut by the team after the crash.

