Carr Supporting Ruggs in Las Vegas

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his arrest Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs is facing felony charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. ((Clark County Detention Center via AP))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr says Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia says it’s important to keep the focus on the fact 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash involving the 22-year-old receiver. Prosecutors say Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle. Ruggs and a passenger were injured. Ruggs was cut by the team after the crash.

