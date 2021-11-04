Advertisement

Akron Fires Its Football Coach

Akron Zips will play in Puerto Rico Tip-Off
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Akron has fired football coach Tom Arth two days after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season. Arth was 3-24 at the Mid-American Conference school since taking over in 2019. Athletic director Charles Guthrie says associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. will take over as interim coach. The 40-year-old Arth came to Akron after a two-year stint at Tennessee-Chattanooga that followed a four-year run at Division III John Carroll in northeast Ohio.

