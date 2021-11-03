Wayne Co. lawyer pleads guilty to stealing money from dead client

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit area lawyer pleaded guilty to stealing money from the trust of his dead client, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Anthony Semaan, 64, of Groose Pointe Park, allegedly stole funds intended for the Michigan Humane Society from the trust of his deceased client. He was charged in April.

According to the attorney general’s office, Semaan drafted the victim’s trust in 2011 and the person died two years later in 2013. Fifty percent of the victim’s trust was allocated to the Michigan Humane Society and because those assets were intended for a charity, charitable trust provisions required that the Attorney General’s office be involved.

In 2016, after all expenses were paid, Semaan was tasked with distributing the funds according to what was specified in the trust. He placed a total of $262,732.68 into his lawyer’s trust/escrow account, distributed two payments to individuals named in the trust, but did not provide the Michigan Humane Society with a notice of their interest in the trust or with the 50% disbursement.

Tuesday afternoon before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Noah Hood, Semaan pleaded guilty as charged to embezzlement $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony. His conviction will be reported to the State Bar of Michigan.

“Older individuals who use professionals for estate planning should be able to rely on those professionals to follow the law and make sure the money is distributed in accordance’s with their wishes. When those professionals misappropriate those funds, my department stands ready to hold them accountable,” Nessel said.

Semaan’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.