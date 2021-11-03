Staudt on Sports: How underdog MSU kept the Paul Bunyan trophy
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
How MSU, an underdog, kept the Paul Bunyan trophy
Izzo: Our Walker is as good as their Walker!
MSU soccer player on the rise, while local football notable retires
Lego Discovery Center honors Michigan vs Michigan State rivalry game
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.