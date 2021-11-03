Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Richard Bennett

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored. An interview with Richard Bennett, M.D., Urologist, SMG Urology

Sparrow Urologist Dr. Richard Bennett highlights the launch of Sparrow’s new Men’s Health Clinic. The clinic provides care for the diverse issues facing men today, including low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

November is Men’s Health Month.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/MensHealth.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting

Latest News

An interview with Richard Bennett, M.D., Urologist, SMG Urology
An interview with Richard Bennett, M.D., Urologist, SMG Urology
An interview with Lori Simon, Director, Sparrow Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
An interview with Lori Simon, Director, Sparrow Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
An interview with Lori Simon, Director, Sparrow Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
Sparrow Medical Minute - Lori Simon
An interview with Shahrzad Brown, M.D. and Thais Fortes, M.D., Breast Surgeons with the Sparrow...
An interview with Shahrzad Brown, M.D. and Thais Fortes, M.D., Breast Surgeons with the Sparrow Herb