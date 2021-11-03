Sparrow Medical Minute - Richard Bennett
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Sponsored. An interview with Richard Bennett, M.D., Urologist, SMG Urology
Sparrow Urologist Dr. Richard Bennett highlights the launch of Sparrow’s new Men’s Health Clinic. The clinic provides care for the diverse issues facing men today, including low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
November is Men’s Health Month.
