Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for candidates to join search and rescue team

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office along with Shiawassee County Emergency Management are on the lookout for candidates to create a search and rescue team.

The team would assist in efforts to locate missing persons in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone interested in joining must meet specific requirements such as being able to walk long distances on various terrain and be able to walk in any given weather conditions such as snow, rain, or ice.

Individuals must also be available day or night.

Applications can be picked up at and returned to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office located at 201 E. McArthur Street in Corunna.

Any further questions can be directed to the Shiawassee County Management at (989) 743-5841.

