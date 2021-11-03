Results from election night

Ingham County

Lansing Mayoral Primary

Andy Schor

City of Lansing City Clerk

Chris Swope

Lansing City Council At Large

Peter Spadafore

Lansing City Council 2nd Ward

Jeremy A. Garza

Lansing City Council 4th Ward

Brian T. Jackson

City of East Lansing City Council At-Large

Dana Watson

City of East Lansing City Council At-Large Partial Term

Ron Bacon

Leslie Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Leslie Public Schools borrow the sum total of $20 million to improve school buildings.

No

City Of Leslie City Council At Large

Melissa Hanson-Eggleston

City of Mason Park and Trail Millage Proposal

Increase millage by 1.00 mill over 5 years to provide funds for park, trailway, and pathway facilities.

Yes

Fowlerville Community Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Fowlerville Community Schools borrow the sum of not to exceed $41.9 million to build, improve school buildings? No tax increase.

No

Perry Public Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Perry Public Schools borrow the sum total of $9.85 million to improves school buildings? No increase proposed.

No

Jackson County

Jackson Mayoral Primary

Daniel J. Mahoney

Jackson City Council 1st Ward

Arlene Robinson

Jackson City Council 3rd Ward

Angelita Gunn

Waterloo Township Millage Increase Millage Proposal Police Protection Services

Increase millage of up to .7 mills for five years to pay for police and public safety services.

Yes

Columbia School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes by increased to $0.65 mill for 10 years to create a sinking fund for the repair of school buildings?

Yes

Eaton County

City of Charlotte Mayor

Michael Armitage

City of Charlotte Council Member At-Large

Anthony Thomas Rodriguez

City of Olivet Mayor

Laura Barlond

City of Potterville Council Member

Jennifer Lenneman

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.