Results from election night

(NBC12)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ingham County

Lansing Mayoral Primary

  • Andy Schor

City of Lansing City Clerk

  • Chris Swope

Lansing City Council At Large

  • Peter Spadafore

Lansing City Council 2nd Ward

  • Jeremy A. Garza

Lansing City Council 4th Ward

  • Brian T. Jackson

City of East Lansing City Council At-Large

  • Dana Watson

City of East Lansing City Council At-Large Partial Term

  • Ron Bacon

Leslie Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Leslie Public Schools borrow the sum total of $20 million to improve school buildings.

  • No

City Of Leslie City Council At Large

  • Melissa Hanson-Eggleston

City of Mason Park and Trail Millage Proposal

Increase millage by 1.00 mill over 5 years to provide funds for park, trailway, and pathway facilities.

  • Yes

Fowlerville Community Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Fowlerville Community Schools borrow the sum of not to exceed $41.9 million to build, improve school buildings? No tax increase.

  • No

Perry Public Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Perry Public Schools borrow the sum total of $9.85 million to improves school buildings? No increase proposed.

  • No

Jackson County

Jackson Mayoral Primary

  • Daniel J. Mahoney
Jackson City Council 1st Ward
  • Arlene Robinson
Jackson City Council 3rd Ward
  • Angelita Gunn

Waterloo Township Millage Increase Millage Proposal Police Protection Services

Increase millage of up to .7 mills for five years to pay for police and public safety services.

  • Yes
Columbia School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes by increased to $0.65 mill for 10 years to create a sinking fund for the repair of school buildings?

  • Yes

Eaton County

City of Charlotte Mayor
  • Michael Armitage
City of Charlotte Council Member At-Large
  • Anthony Thomas Rodriguez
City of Olivet Mayor
  • Laura Barlond
City of Potterville Council Member
  • Jennifer Lenneman

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

