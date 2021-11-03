Results from election night
Ingham County
Lansing Mayoral Primary
- Andy Schor
City of Lansing City Clerk
- Chris Swope
Lansing City Council At Large
- Peter Spadafore
Lansing City Council 2nd Ward
- Jeremy A. Garza
Lansing City Council 4th Ward
- Brian T. Jackson
City of East Lansing City Council At-Large
- Dana Watson
City of East Lansing City Council At-Large Partial Term
- Ron Bacon
Leslie Schools Bonding Proposal
Shall Leslie Public Schools borrow the sum total of $20 million to improve school buildings.
- No
City Of Leslie City Council At Large
- Melissa Hanson-Eggleston
City of Mason Park and Trail Millage Proposal
Increase millage by 1.00 mill over 5 years to provide funds for park, trailway, and pathway facilities.
- Yes
Fowlerville Community Schools Bonding Proposal
Shall Fowlerville Community Schools borrow the sum of not to exceed $41.9 million to build, improve school buildings? No tax increase.
- No
Perry Public Schools Bonding Proposal
Shall Perry Public Schools borrow the sum total of $9.85 million to improves school buildings? No increase proposed.
- No
Jackson County
Jackson Mayoral Primary
- Daniel J. Mahoney
Jackson City Council 1st Ward
- Arlene Robinson
Jackson City Council 3rd Ward
- Angelita Gunn
Waterloo Township Millage Increase Millage Proposal Police Protection Services
Increase millage of up to .7 mills for five years to pay for police and public safety services.
- Yes
Columbia School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes by increased to $0.65 mill for 10 years to create a sinking fund for the repair of school buildings?
- Yes
Eaton County
City of Charlotte Mayor
- Michael Armitage
City of Charlotte Council Member At-Large
- Anthony Thomas Rodriguez
City of Olivet Mayor
- Laura Barlond
City of Potterville Council Member
- Jennifer Lenneman
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.