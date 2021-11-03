Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine available to 5 to 11-year-olds at Ingham County Health Department clinics

(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized and recommended for 5 tp 11-year-olds by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will start vaccinating that age group.

Parents and guardians who want to give their child protection from COVID-19 can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine at the Ingham County Health Department or one of the Ingham Community Health Centers. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of vaccination.

“We have been seeing an increase in cases in this age group so approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds will contribute tremendously to prevention efforts,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “The vaccine will make it safer for children to visit their friends and family members, celebrate holiday gatherings, and to remain healthy in school.”

ICHD will also be working working with the Ingham Intermediate School District to provide vaccination opportunities for eligible children and their families in local school districts, though those plans are not yet finalized.

Nov. 4t, ICHD will be holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for 5-11 year old adolescents at the Ingham County Health Department (5303 S. Cedar St, Lansing) with appointments from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. ICHD holds a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic every Tuesday and Friday.

To schedule an appointment for the November 4th clinic or other clinics visit http://hd.ingham.org/coronavirus/r_1013.aspx or call 517-887-4623 for assistance.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at one of the Ingham Community Health Centers, call 517-887-4517 (Option #3).

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at others locations in the area, visit www.vaccines.gov.

