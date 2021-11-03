Advertisement

Pameo Westphalia MS/HS takes us through a strength workout

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The strength and athleticism program at Pameo Westphalia provides students and student athletes an avenue to get weight resistance training coupled with cardio.

The team of middle school and high school students athletes meet in the Muscle Farm for direction from Mr. Todd Simmons.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash
Two MSU fans sit on a burning couch following the Spartans' win over rival Michigan. Both East...
East Lansing, MSU police looking for postgame vandals
Jackson Police ID teen killed in Monday Jackson shooting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Election 2021
Results from election night

Latest News

DBN Boutique
MSU student starts her own clothing boutique
Big John Steak and Onion
Celebrating National Sandwich Day with Big John Steak & Onion
A
BIG JOHN'S STEAK AND ONION PART 1
qw
BIG JOHN'S STEAK AND ONION PART 2
df
WOMEN IN WELDING