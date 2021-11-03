No Word On Watson’s Future

UNDATED (AP) - Deshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline has passed with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged. The Texans had long discussed dealing Watson to the Miami Dolphins, but the teams couldn’t agree to the significant compensation, a person familiar with those discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

