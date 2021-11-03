Advertisement

No Word On Watson’s Future

RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Deshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline has passed with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged. The Texans had long discussed dealing Watson to the Miami Dolphins, but the teams couldn’t agree to the significant compensation, a person familiar with those discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash
Two MSU fans sit on a burning couch following the Spartans' win over rival Michigan. Both East...
East Lansing, MSU police looking for postgame vandals
Jackson Police ID teen killed in Monday Jackson shooting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Election 2021
Results from election night

Latest News

Football
Former Buckeye Tom Matate Dies
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota’s Fleck Agrees to Contact Extension
Football
DeWitt To Install Artificial Football Field
6A Girls State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Big Honor For LCC Athlete