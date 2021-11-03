Advertisement

In My View: Lions attendance lowest in a decade

For years they drew sellout home crowds at any of their stadiums—no more.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though the Detroit Lions have been awful all these years, the popularity of a National Football League gave them huge crowds at Tiger Stadium, the Pontiac Silverdome, and now Ford Field.

Those days are gone, along with the Lions’ hopes for a good season.

The Lions, after four home games, have their lowest attendance in ten years. Something like 40,000+ attended this last Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the cost of NFL tickets plus the losing and television availability, the Lions fans seem to be long gone.

If they lose their next two games on the road in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, then come home to host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at 0-10, the few fans that will be there can be mighty rough to deal with and it will hardly be a home-field advantage for the Lions.

