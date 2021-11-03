Advertisement

In My View: Hope for the Tigers?

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Can the Detroit Tigers attach any hopes for themselves from the season the now World Series champion Atlanta Braves just recorded?

Well, just like the Tigers, the Braves had a losing record at the All Star break, in their case 44-45. They finished 88-74 with just 11 more wins than the Tigers and they play in a division I believe is similar to the Tigers.

So, if the Tigers can improve and get a couple reliable pitchers over and above what they had this year maybe they can get into the playoffs like the Braves did this year and then who knows what happens from there, right?

