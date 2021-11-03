MSU student starts her own clothing boutique

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We love to showcase fun local businesses on Studio 10.

The next one is extra special because it was started by a Michigan State University student.

Onylah Taggart is only 20 years old but she already has a brand new business in East Lansing to call her own.

She works around the clock to keep new and unique clothing available.

“If I see something hot online a lot of people are wearing it then I want to get it in as fast as I can before it gets overly saturated so I like to be first and like to set the trends. I don’t want to be playing catch up.”

Onylah’s clear passion for fashion and drive to open up her own place is credited to the lack of clothing shops for black women in Mid-Michigan.

“I wanted to open up a brick and mortar. The decision was to put it here or put it in Detroit and I chose here because we don’t have clothing stores so I feel like this is something that can really cater to more people.”

She does all this work as both an MSU junior and a new mother.

Which was another reason she was able to put together this store in under a year.

The boutique offers clothing, shoes, jewelry and purses.

She is proud of how far she’s come and encourages other inspiring business owners to do the same.

“I would tell them to trust in the process and don’t give up, when you start you have to finish so just have the job and be determined to see it through.”

You can shop in store or online at https://dbnboutique.com/?fbclid=IwAR2x-ZZYl9q04Yhmp4Ma9V2dITesMT7kR6qJzXQpWpyGwbDyuCVp145bYKo.

Her store is at 301 Mac Ave, East Lansing.

