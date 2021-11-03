Advertisement

MSU ranked 3rd in college football poll

(WILX/Matt Schmucker)
By Fred Heumann
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team was ranked third in the first official College Football playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night. Georgia is ranked #1, Alabama #2, MSU #3 and Oregon #4. Michigan ranked 7th in the first poll.

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 37 to 33 Saturday at Spartan Stadium, MSU’s 8th victory without a loss this season. Ohio State of the Big Ten was ranked 5th, two slots behind the Spartans. MSU made its only CFP appearance in 2015.

