Michigan to add non-binary option for driver’s licenses and state ID cards

Residents who wish to change their sex marker to “X” will be able to do so starting on Nov. 10.
Michiganders will soon have the option of identifying as “non-binary” on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.(Dan Brunsdon | Wikimedia Commons)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders will soon have the option of identifying as “non-binary” on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

Effective Nov. 10, Michigan residents will be able to select a non-binary option as the sex on their licenses and state IDs.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that persons who identify as neither male nor female, or outside the gender binary, will have the option to mark their IDs with an “X.”

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” Benson said in a press release. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019 when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

Last week, the first US passport with the “X” gender marker was issued.

In 2019, Benson reinstituted an earlier, long-standing department policy that allowed residents to change their sex marker without supplying documentation from a medical practitioner or getting a court order.

According to the department, the technology was previously unable to provide a third, non-binary option. However, officials have worked toward changing the technology, which it finished in March. The new system increased the number of online transactions available to residents and made the non-binary option possible with added programming, which is now nearly complete.

Residents who wish to change their sex marker to “X” will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

