Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Congressman Dale Kildee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex on Thursday, November 4, to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dale Kildee, which coincides with his funeral.

“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities. As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education, and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”

Born in Flint in 1929, Congressman Dale Kildee served in the state legislature for over a decade and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years. Prior to his service, Dale worked as a teacher in both Detroit and Flint. Congressman Kildee passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Arlington, VA at the age of 92.

Dale Kildee was succeeded by his nephew, Dan Kildee, as Representative of Michigan’s 5th district.

The State of Michigan acknowledges the leadership, determination, and dedication of Congressman Kildee by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff as well.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Nov. 5, unless otherwise advised.

