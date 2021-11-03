Gov. Whitmer announces new program to help low-level offenders find jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new proposal that would help some Michiganders find work.

The proposal, called “Jobs Court,” would help Michiganders accused of low-level, nonviolent offenses find good-paying jobs to reduce recidivism and help businesses fill their staff.

The governor made the announcement alongside Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joined Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, Detroit Manufacturing Systems, Goodwill Industries, the United Auto Workers, other businesses across state, and representatives from the law enforcement and criminal justice communities.

“The Jobs Court proposal we unveiled today will make a crucial difference for Michiganders, their families, and communities,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Jobs Court will help address the backlog in our court system, fill job openings across the state, grow our economy, and connect those in need with critical resources. I’m thankful for the hard work of Attorney General Nessel in putting this proposal together and look forward to working with the legislature to get it done.”

The new proposal, part of the larger MI Safe Communities framework the governor laid out in August, would make a $5.5 million investment to establish Jobs Court, a pilot program to give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee and Marquette counties accused of low-level, nonviolent crimes an opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in our efforts to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system so that it is focused on rehabilitation and positioning people for success,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Jobs are the key to success, and Jobs Court will support eligible Michiganders by connecting them with good-paying jobs, benefits, and the social services assistance they need to support themselves and their families.”

Individuals who qualify and are selected for Jobs Court would be matched with participating employers to work a good-paying job with benefits, opportunity, and training to learn transferable career skills. They will be required to maintain frequent and open communication with their employer and with the State of Michigan to ensure accountability and compliance with the requirements of the program and will be eligible for wraparound services such as mental healthcare, transportation to and from work, and access to a social worker.

Prosecutors will be offered the option to dismiss charges against Jobs Court participants who successfully complete the one-year program.

The Jobs Court proposal is modeled in part on the successful programs the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has launched to provide prisoners with education, skills, and job training in high-demand fields. Since 2016, MDOC programs such as Vocational Village have delivered training in automotive technology, welding, robotics, computer coding, commercial truck driving, forklift operation, carpentry, plumbing, electrical trades, and concrete and masonry work. MDOC’s work in this field has resulted in higher employment rates for released prisoners and Michigan’s lowest recidivism rate in state history.

