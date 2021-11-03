Advertisement

Former Buckeye Tom Matate Dies

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
Versatile Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte has died. Matte spent his entire 12 years in the NFL with the Colts. During the 1965 season, in a memorable three-game stint, he filled in at quarterback. After scoring three touchdowns to carry Baltimore past Cleveland in the 1968 NFL title game, Matte became the first player to top 100 yards rushing in a Super Bowl, totaling 116 in a huge upset loss to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. Tom Matte was 82 years old. The Ravens confirmed Matte’s death during coach John Harbaugh’s news conference Wednesday without providing details.

