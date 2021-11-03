Advertisement

DeWitt To Install Artificial Football Field

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School hopes to begin construction of an artificial turf football field next spring and have it ready for the 2022 season. The project became doable after a $66 million community bond issue was approved by voters in the community on Tuesday. It passed by roughly 70 per cent. DeWitt then hopes to add a new lighting system and press box at its football stadium in time for the 2023 season. The project also includes a new running track. Dewitt’s current field is in such bad shape from weather that its Friday night home district title game against unbeaten Mount Pleasant has been moved to Grand Ledge High School. Kick off is set for 7pm.

