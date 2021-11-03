Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,764 new cases, 137 deaths over past two days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported another 9,764 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 137 new deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged 4,882 cases per day during that time. 75 of the deaths were from a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,147,512 cases and 22,384 deaths after the recent jump.

State testing has averaged around 35,600 tests per day during the last five days, while the state positivity rate averaged around 13 percent during that time.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 69.3% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to just over 5.6 million Michigan residents. 64% of Michigan residents 12 and older have received their first dose, according to the state health department.

Ingham County reports 28,288 cases and 450 deaths.

Jackson County reports 19,527 cases and 333 deaths.

Clinton County reports 7,648 cases and 105 deaths.

Eaton County reports 11,710 cases and 239 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 7,644 cases and 128 deaths.

