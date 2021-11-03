Cleveland Indians start name change process

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the MLB season wrapped up as the Atlanta Braves routed the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series, some teams are looking ahead to the 2022 season.

The Cleveland Indians are now actively in the process of changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians. Workers at Progressive Field are starting the rebranding work by removing the well-known scro[ted “Indians” name from the scoreboard. For years, the team had been facing growing pressure to change its name due to cultural sensitivity issues. Common nicknames for the team included the “Tribe” and the “Wahoos,” the latter referring to the team’s former logo, Chief Wahoo.

Cleveland was not the only sports team embroiled in controversy over a name.

The Washington Redskins, at the urging of major sponsors following the George Floyd protests, retired the name in July 2020. For the 2020-21 season, the team changed to the Washington Football Team, as they await the revealing of a new, permanent name in early 2022.

Cleveland will transition to its new name, the Guardians, next season. The name comes from the “Guardians of Traffic,” eight monolithic Art Deco sculptures on the Hope Memorial Bridge, which is adjacent to the ballpark. The sculptures were completed in 1932 by Henry “Hope” Hering, a local stonemason, and father of comedian Bob Hope.

Executives with the recently-crowned World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, whose fans are known to do the “tomahawk chop” at games, have stated they have no intention of changing the team’s name.

