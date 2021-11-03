Big Honor For LCC Athlete

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Haley Ellis of Lansing Community College has been named the national athlete of the week for division two women’s cross country for the second time this season. The award comes from the National Junior College Athletic Association. Ellis won the honor the week of October 4th. Haley Ellis is the first athlete ever to win such an honor in school history. She won her regional earlier last week.

