Advertisement

Big Honor For LCC Athlete

6A Girls State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
6A Girls State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.(Selena Favela)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Haley Ellis of Lansing Community College has been named the national athlete of the week for division two women’s cross country for the second time this season. The award comes from the National Junior College Athletic Association. Ellis won the honor the week of October 4th. Haley Ellis is the first athlete ever to win such an honor in school history. She won her regional earlier last week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash
Two MSU fans sit on a burning couch following the Spartans' win over rival Michigan. Both East...
East Lansing, MSU police looking for postgame vandals
Jackson Police ID teen killed in Monday Jackson shooting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Election 2021
Results from election night

Latest News

RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
No Word On Watson’s Future
Football
Former Buckeye Tom Matate Dies
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota’s Fleck Agrees to Contact Extension
Football
DeWitt To Install Artificial Football Field