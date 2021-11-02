Advertisement

Whitmer appeals FEMA denial for public assistance

By Mara Peverini
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is appealing a decision by the federal emergency management agency not to activate public assistance for Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

The request was made following heavy rainfall and flooding across southeast Michigan last June. If the public assistance program is activated, local governments impacted by the storms could get money to help with the response and recovery.

The grants would go toward debris removal, fixing roads, bridges, public buildings and damage to public utilities.

