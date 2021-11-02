Titans Sign Adrian Peterson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add the 36-year-old Peterson to the active roster with the Titans visiting the Rams on Sunday night. Henry was scheduled for surgery today on his injured right foot.

