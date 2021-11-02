Advertisement

Titans Sign Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson in Palestine for camp
Adrian Peterson in Palestine for camp
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add the 36-year-old Peterson to the active roster with the Titans visiting the Rams on Sunday night. Henry was scheduled for surgery today on his injured right foot.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting

Latest News

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (No. 10)
Panthers Sign a Back Up Quarterback
Adrian Peterson in Palestine for camp
Titans Sign Adrian Peterson
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Raiders Player Facing Felony Charges
Football
DeWitt Football Game Moved