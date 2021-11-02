Advertisement

Tip line created to help find missing 18-year-old

“We are encouraging anybody who may have any information at all related to Brendan Santo to call or email us and speak with one of our investigators.”
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.(MSU Police and Public Safety)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police Department has set up a toll-free tip line and email address for the missing person case involving a teen who was visiting MSU over the weekend.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Brendan Santo, call 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or email tips@police.msu.edu.

“We are asking anybody who had contact with Brendan Santo on Friday, October 29th to contact us if our investigators have not yet spoken to them,” said MSU PD Public Information Officer Inspector Chris Rozman. “We are encouraging anybody who may have any information at all related to Brendan Santo to call or email us and speak with one of our investigators.”

Santo is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

To expand search efforts, MSU PD has utilized resources from other state and local law enforcement agencies. Both Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have provided assistance with specialized units. Searches have been conducted on foot, by helicopter and drone, and by boat.

Santo, a student at Grand Valley State University, was visiting friends on campus and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight on Friday, Oct. 29. Santo’s car has been located and friends from his hometown in Rochester organized a carpool to travel to MSU and help in the search.

