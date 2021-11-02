Advertisement

Steelers Make Late Trade

A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The teams made the announcement hours before the NFL’s trade deadline. The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help, though Ingram did sit out Pittsburgh’s win over Cleveland on Sunday with what the team called a groin injury.

