St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Nov. 1 at 8:25 p.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle traffic crash on Shepardsville Rd north of Maple Rapids Rd in Duplain Township.

The vehicle was occupied by one person, driver Gary Taylor, 68, of St Johns.

Taylor was traveling northbound, crossed the roadway, and struck several trees. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was aided by Elsie Fire and Rescue, Clinton Area Ambulance, and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.