Advertisement

St Johns man dies in single vehicle crash

The crash is still under investigation.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash on Shepardsville Rd north of Maple Rapids Rd in Duplain Township.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Nov. 1 at 8:25 p.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle traffic crash on Shepardsville Rd north of Maple Rapids Rd in Duplain Township.

The vehicle was occupied by one person, driver Gary Taylor, 68, of St Johns.

Taylor was traveling northbound, crossed the roadway, and struck several trees. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was aided by Elsie Fire and Rescue, Clinton Area Ambulance, and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage...
Gov. Whitmer appeals FEMA denial for aid to Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Tip line created to help find missing 18-year-old
Two sirens will sound at approximately 9:30 a.m., followed by a recorded message that will be...
BWL to conduct annual test of dam break warning system
Officials with both cities are assuring voters it is a safe process and ballots can be dropped...
Election Day information