Raiders Player Facing Felony Charges

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face a felony driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early today that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Police say the Toyota caught fire and the driver died.

