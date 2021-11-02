Raiders Player Facing Felony Charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face a felony driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early today that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Police say the Toyota caught fire and the driver died.

