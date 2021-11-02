Advertisement

Panthers Sign a Back Up Quarterback

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (No. 10)
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (No. 10)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad. The deal is contingent upon Love passing his physical. The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating the dual death of a man and a woman on Saturday morning.
Police: Two people dead from gunshot wounds in East Lansing
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
MSU Police continue to search for missing man, ask other agencies for help
Michigan State University Police and Dive Team are searching the Red Cedar River on Nov. 1, 2021.
MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Jackson
One hurt in shooting in downtown East Lansing.
One hurt in East Lansing shooting

Latest News

Adrian Peterson in Palestine for camp
Titans Sign Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson in Palestine for camp
Titans Sign Adrian Peterson
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Raiders Player Facing Felony Charges
Football
DeWitt Football Game Moved