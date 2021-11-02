Panthers Sign a Back Up Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad. The deal is contingent upon Love passing his physical. The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

